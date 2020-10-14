‘No mercy’: His turn to shine at hand, JSU’s Joiner showing who’s coached him

JACKSONVILLE — The grin on Darius Joiner’s face tells a story, each time he’s asked to assess coaching influences in his life.
Mike Battles and Larry Strain, his football coaches at Handley? Joiner grins as he described them as “two totally different coaches,” but with a caveat.
“Both of those guys really showed no mercy to any opponent we had,” he said. “It’s really, just kill everything.”
And Clifton Drummonds, Joiner’s basketball coach at Handley?
“Coach Drummonds was the type of coach where, you’d better have tough skin, or you’re not going to be able to make it,” Joiner said. “He really prepared me for this moment that I’m in right now.”
It’s no wonder Joiner has successfully transitioned from a basketball-minded teenager to a football player.
It’s Joiner’s turn at Jacksonville State, and the redshirt junior safety and first-year starter has quickly become an enforcer in the Gamecocks’ secondary. Through two of JSU’s four fall games in a pandemic-split 2020-21 schedule, he leads JSU with 20 tackles.
He took ’em on and took ’em down a team-high 12 times in JSU’s 34-28 victory over Mercer on Saturday.
It’s a natural progression for Joiner, who redshirted in 2017 and waited his turn behind Marlon Bridges and Traco Williams.
“He played on all of our special teams and gave us some quality snaps the last few years, and now he’s giving us even more snaps than that,” JSU coach John Grass said. “Everything we saw in him, potential-wise out of high school, we’re seeing on the field now.”
The 6-foot-2, 200-pound Joiner was a first-team all-state player and key figure in Handley’s run to the Class 4A state title in 2016, but he didn’t have many football offers. West Alabama offered him, and Memphis came in late with a preferred walk-on offer.
JSU got in on Joiner first. Grass and his staff took a flier on Joiner’s potential.
“Just athleticism,” Grass said. “We saw him play basketball. He was all over the field in football, but when you get on the basketball court, his athleticism stuck out, and we kind of thought he would play down the line for us.”
As for the rest, Joiner is the child of so many coaching fathers and football big brothers.
He started his high school career under Battles, an old-school master who won championships in three states. Strain succeeded Battles at Handley after coming within a touchdown of two state titles at Woodland. Strain got over the goal line in year two at Handley.
Joiner considered himself a basketball player first, and Drummonds’ intensity comes only slightly less ubiquitous than his famous glare.
When Strain arrived at Handley before the 2015 season, the new coaching staff debated whether to depend on Joiner, who seemed more interested in basketball. Strain and his son Trae, a member of Strain’s staff, sided with slotting Joiner at safety.
They saw a slam dunk.
“Me and Trae said, ‘He’s the guy. He’s the dude,’” Strain said. “He’s the one that’s athletic enough to get it done. He’s the one who don’t mind, around the alley, being physical with it.”
Banking on Joiner wound up paying off, especially during Handley’s run to the 2016 state title. The Tigers won their final four playoff games away from home, beating UMS Wright, Thomasville, Andalusia and Madison Academy, and Joiner was a key figure.
“I had other kids, too, but I can remember several times against UMS Wright that it was between him and the running back,” Strain said. “If the running back scores, we don’t win a state championship this year.”
Joiner came ready for how college coaches would coach him. Then he got to learn more football behind Bridges, an All-American, and Williams, an All-Ohio Valley Conference player.
Joiner redshirted in 2017 then became a regular on the field in 2018, learning finer points behind Bridges Williams.
“Marlon and Traco taught me almost everything I know about the game, along with my coaches,” Joiner said. “They really took me under their wing when I got here, and I feel like that it’s time for me to just show what they taught me.”
As for his on-field personality, again, he’s a child of many coaching fathers … all blunt, old-school and merciless until the clock reads all zeros.
“My personality is just like that as a player,” he said. “I don’t take anybody lightly, and I just really want to take no prisoners.”