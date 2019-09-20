Pregame analysis of Jacksonville State's home game against North Alabama:
The game
What: Jacksonville State (2-1, 0-0 OVC) vs. North Alabama (1-2, 0-0 Big South)
Rankings: Jacksonville State is ranked No. 10 in STATS FCS poll and No. 13 in the FCS coaches poll. North Alabama is unranked.
When: 6 p.m. Central time, Saturday
Where: Burgess-Snow Field at JSU Stadium (24,000).
Line: Jacksonville State by 21½, according to Sportsbookreview.com.
Radio/Online: WLJS-FM, 91.9 (Jacksonville); WRBZ-FM, 95.5 (Montgomery) WVOK-FM, 97.9 (Oxford); 98.1 (Gadsden); WKXX-FM, 102.9 (Attalla); Online: ESPN+
Four-down territory
1. Conference tuneup: After rallying from deficits of 28-7 and 45-28 to beat then-No. 4 Eastern Washington, JSU eyes its final regular-season game against non-conference competition. If the Gamecocks can come down from their previous game, this game offers a chance to fine-tune and improve before starting Ohio Valley Conference play Sept. 28, at Austin Peay. JSU will play seven OVC games in as many weeks before its mid-November open date.
2. Coop de Ville IV: The Eastern Washington game showed that JSU All-America quarterback Zerrick Cooper has legs, will use to do more than buy time to throw. EWU played coverage, forcing Cooper to tuck and run the ball over the line of scrimmage. He rushed for a career-high 88 yards, 38 more than his previous high, and sustained JSU’s offense that way for stretches in the second half. If he has to risk himself, he will.
3. Enough running game IV?: JSU is a pass-first team because it has a quarterback with NFL arm talent and the ability to extend plays for the purpose of using it. The question has become, can JSU run when it wants/needs to? The Gamecocks answered in the affirmative against Eastern Washington, turning to running back Michael Matthews for two 1-yard touchdown runs and a key fourth-and-one conversion run on the game-winning drive. It showed JSU’s young offensive line has improved dramatically since the season-opening loss at Southeastern Louisiana, and it shows JSU has a physical runner who can get the tough yards to keep drives alive.
4. No letdown: JSU should cruise against North Alabama, and that’s the worry coming out of a game like the Eastern Washington game. North Alabama badly wants its own signature win in FCS football. Nothing would mean more to the Lions than to end JSU’s 30-game home winning streak in regular-season play, right after the Gamecocks fattened up on a victory that refocused the FCS-watching world on them.
Key matchup
JSU cornerbacks vs. UNA receivers: JSU cornerbacks Yul Gowdy and Malik Feaster have to be on their game against UNA receivers Cortez Hall and Dexter Boykin. UNA does not have a high-percentage passing game. Quarterback Christian Lopez completes 43.7 percent of his passes, but he averages 19 yards a completion. Hall averages 33.13 yards on his eight catches, and Boykin averages 21.55 yards on 11 catches. The Lions go for chunks, with slot receiver Jakobi Byrd benefitting underneath, averaging 11.58 yards on a team-high 12 catches. JSU has to deny UNA explosive pass plays.
Player of the week
Marlon Bridges, safety, senior, 6-foot-0, 200 pounds: For all that Cooper did to earn honors as OVC offensive player of the week honors against Eastern Washington, All-America safety Marlon Bridges also did plenty to remind JSU fans of his value to the team. His 67-yard interception return got JSU back in the game. His heads-up play on a double-reverse pass/throwback to the quarterback turned a potential big play on EWU’s drive to chew clock while clinging to a 45-42 lead. Bridges was the only JSU defender in the area, seemingly the only one who saw the play. He got Eric Barriere to drop the pass. If Barriere had held on, Bridges would’ve stopped him for no yards after the catch. All of a sudden, second-and-10 turned into third-and-10. Tre Bendolph broke up the third-down pass, forcing EWU to punt. JSU got the ball back with 4:38 to play and drove for the winning score. Bridges was named STATS FCS national defensive player of the week.
By the numbers
4: Saturday’s game marks the first in a four-game series between JSU and UNA and only the fourth between the two since JSU moved up to Division I, after the 1992 season.
14: Tackles for loss by JSU’s defense against Eastern Washington. The Gamecocks held the Eagles to 17 points after the first quarter. In the fourth, EWU gained just 12 yards and two first downs.
47: Saturday’s game will mark the 47th between JSU and UNA. JSU leads the series 25-18-3, 16-6-1 at home.
Prediction
If the EWU game backed up anything, it’s that JSU just doesn’t lose regular-season games at home in the Bill Clark/John Grass years. The Gamecocks also haven’t lost to UNA at home since 2003.
Jacksonville State 49, North Alabama 14