Pregame analysis as Jacksonville State hosts Eastern Washington on Saturday:
The game
What: Jacksonville State (1-1, 0-0 OVC) vs. Eastern Washington (1-1, 0-0 Big Sky)
Rankings: Jacksonville State is ranked No. 16 in the FCS coaches poll and No. 17 in the STATS media poll. Eastern Washington is No. 5 in the coaches poll and No. 4 in the media poll.
When: 3 p.m. Central time, Saturday
Where: Burgess-Snow Field at JSU Stadium (24,000).
Radio/Online: WLJS-FM, 91.9 (Jacksonville); WRBZ-FM, 95.5 (Montgomery) WVOK-FM, 97.9 (Oxford); 98.1 (Gadsden); WKXX-FM, 102.9 (Atalla); Online: ESPN+
Four-down territory
1. Major opportunity: A victory against an FCS national-brand program can put JSU’s national aspirations back on course after a season-opening, 35-14 loss at Southeastern Louisiana. JSU responded to the loss by beating Chattanooga 41-20, and Chattanooga, like SLU at the time, was receiving votes. This is JSU’s last chance before OVC play to put a major perk on its resume for playoff selection time.
2. Coop de Ville III: So much falls on the very capable shoulders of JSU quarterback Zerrick Cooper. Given the youth of JSU’s offensive line, his ability to keep plays alive and make plays while improvising is the biggest thing standing between the Gamecocks and a major drop in class in FCS football. JSU’s line got better in the second game and just might pan out as the season goes along. JSU’s production in the running game against Chattanooga was encouraging. For now, however, hopes ride a lot on Cooper’s ability to stay upright and make throws to JSU’s talented receiving corps.
3. Enough running game III?: Speaking of the running game, JSU had one Saturday, against Chattanooga. Austin Kinsey rushed for two touchdowns, including a 28-yarder right up the middle, and JSU rushed for 183 yards. That total nearly tripled the Gamecocks’ net 67-yard output at SLU, which factored in six sacks. The Gamecocks gave up no sacks against Chattanooga, partly because of improved line play and Cooper’s talent for escapes. Also, three running backs and Cooper distributed the rushing production, with Kinsey rushing for a team-high 74 yards and two scores.
4. No impossible dream: Beating Eastern Washington sounds like a daunting task, but the other time the two programs played says otherwise. JSU was matching EWU score for score in their 2013 FCS quarterfinal game, until injuries claimed quarterback Eli Jenkins and running back DaMarcus James. This was two years before JSU made its run to the FCS title game. It was just the first season of the Bill Clark/John Grass Era, and the Gamecocks looked every bit EWU’s equal on the red field in Cheney, Wash., that day. Is it so far-fetched to think JSU could win on its green field, with a quarterback who's lived up to his four-star billing in a season-plus?
Key matchup
It’s hard to get a read on stats compiled in two bad-sample games, and what can one read about EWU in an expected loss to Pac-12 member Washington and expected rout of Division II middler Lindenwood? The Eagles have yet to play an FCS team. Still, they average 521.5 yards in total offense, and that puts the onus on JSU’s defense to keep the game within the reach of Cooper’s pocket-shifty legs and howitzer arm.
Player of the week
Trae Barry, tight end, junior, 6-foot-7, 235 pounds: This could be Cooper every week, but it’s Barry’s turn. Nine days after he caught 10 passes at SLU, he added six for a career-high 151 yards and a touchdown against Chattanooga. He came one yard short of a second touchdown. The 6-7 descendent of an Irish guerilla fighter, who can run with darned-near wide receiver speed, isn’t just a trick-play option any more. He’s Cooper’s top target so far this season and a tall blessing, every time Cooper has to escape trouble in the pocket. Barry needs just 20 yards to reach 1,000 for his career and join teammates Jamari Hester (1,574) and Josh Pearson (1,229) in the thousand-yard club.
By the numbers
15: The number of games it took Cooper to surpass 4,000 career passing yards, making him the fastest to pass 4,000 (4,174) in JSU history. Eight other JSU quarterbacks have passed 4,000 yards passing.
29: That’s how many consecutive regular-season home games JSU has won, dating back to Oct. 12, 2013, when they lost to Tennessee State.
176: JSU and EWU have combined to win that many games since 2010. EWU has 90, and JSU has 86.
Prediction
JSU just doesn’t lose regular-season games at home in the Clark/Grass years. The Gamecocks should’ve beaten the No. 2 team away from home last year and will beat the No. 4/5 team at home this year.
Jacksonville State 35, Eastern Washington 32