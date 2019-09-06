Pregame analysis of Jacksonville State's matchup with Chattanooga:
The game
What: Jacksonville State (0-1, 0-0 OVC) vs. Chattanooga (1-0, 0-0 SoCon)
When: 6 p.m. Central time, Saturday
Rankings: Jacksonville State is ranked No. 17 in the FCS coaches poll and No. 18 in the STATS polls. Chattanooga is receiving votes in both polls.
Where: Burgess-Snow Field at JSU Stadium.
Line: Sportbet.com lists JSU as a 6½-point favorite.
Radio/Online: WLJS-FM, 91.9 (Jacksonville); WRBZ-FM, 95.5 (Montgomery) WVOK-FM, 97.9 (Oxford); 98.1 (Gadsden); WKXX-FM, 102.9 (Atalla); Online: ESPN+
Four-down territory
1. On the edge: This week marks JSU’s 75th straight week to be ranked in the STATS FCS poll, third nationally behind North Dakota State (121) and South Dakota State (92). The Gamecocks dropped 12 spots and find their streak threatened. A loss to Chattanooga on Saturday, coming off a 35-14 loss to then-unranked Southeastern Louisiana, would leave JSU at 0-2 and, likely, out of the top 25. Incidentally, SLU broke into the poll, at No. 23, after beating JSU.
2. Coop de Ville II: A lot of good comes from JSU quarterback Zerrick Cooper, who set single-season school records of 251 completions, 3,416 passing yards, 32 touchdowns and 262.8 passing yards a game in 2018, but last week showed that JSU can lose badly when he throws for more than 400 yards. He endured five of SLU’s six sacks last week and escaped others. Some of his best plays came on escapes, which gave him chances to look down field. JSU’s young offensive line, with four new starters, has to give him time to survey the field. Otherwise, he’s making too many quick passes and inviting secondaries to risk jumping routes.
3. Enough running game II?: JSU coach John Grass acknowledged Monday that with Cooper at quarterback JSU is not as much of a running team as it had been under previous quarterbacks on his watch. Why not take advantage of Cooper’s arm talent? When he scrambles, he does so to buy time to pass. Still, Grass wants more of a 50-50 approach. In a game with 80 snaps, he’d like to see 40 runs and 40 passes, or thereabout. Cooper threw 52 passes at SLU because JSU had to rally from behind all night. JSU has to stay in position on the scoreboard to play a 50-50 game, and the running game has to show itself as a viable threat. Grass correctly points out that the Gamecocks would’ve finished with 115 rushing yards last week, but for sacks. That much is encouraging, from a JSU perspective.
4. Silver lining: As 2018 proved, JSU can take an early loss, drop in the polls then rise back into position to make the playoffs, if not climb back onto the national-seed bubble. Last season also proved that JSU can take a rare Ohio Valley Conference loss and still win the league, and the Gamecocks are chasing their sixth straight OVC title. Losing to an unranked team in the opener, and losing by 21 points, plus the fact that this makes two years in a row to lose the opener will likely make poll voters more circumspect this time, but the climb remains possible. How the Gamecocks respond against Chattanooga, a team that, like SLU was, is receiving votes, is crucial.
Key matchup
JSU vs. JSU: Grass pointed to himself for the second straight loss in a season-opener, saying he must do a better job in the offseason and game-week preparation. He also rightly pointed out that JSU has won a lot of games over his time as head coach with a basic approach: it’s about how the Gamecocks play, not so much how the opponent plays. It’s a philosophy that presumes that JSU is usually the more talented team, which tends to be true in OVC play and has been true against most comers in regular-season play over that span. The Gamecocks got a gut punch that way at SLU. This team has issues, mainly young offensive and defensive lines, but JSU and its coaching staff need to amend their thinking, or make an addendum, at least: it’s about us (execution), but it’s also about what we do (game plan, preparation and adjustment).
Player of the week
Zack Woodard, linebacker, redshirt sophomore, 6-foot-1, 230 pounds: He was a bright spot in JSU’s loss at SLU last week. Yes, he whiffed on Devonte Williams’ 58-yard, catch-juke-and-run touchdown just before halftime, but then an uncalled holding penalty made it possible for SLU’s quarterback to have time to check down to Williams. In just his first JSU start, Woodard led JSU with 10 tackles and had two pass breakups. He led a JSU defense that played well enough for the Gamecocks to win the game, but for two SLU touchdowns either scored off turnovers or set up by one.
By the numbers
5: While JSU has far fewer first-time starters this season, the five they had at SLU last week tell a story. Four of five came up front: OLs Cam Hill and Ye’Majesty Sanders and DLs Tre Threat and D.J. Coleman.
10: Lost in the shuffle last week were Trae Berry’s team-high 10 catches for 83 yards. Cooper needed to find someone with all of those green jerseys in his face, and his 6-foot-7 tight end came through time and again, including holding one catch while being undercut from behind.
101,421: The number of fans who attended JSU’s home games in 2018, marking the sixth year in a row for JSU to draw at least 100,000 fans. JSU will need its homefield edge this week, and it’ll be interesting to see how JSU fans respond after last week’s disappointment.
Prediction
At the risk of biting the honey-flavored hook a little too often, JSU just doesn’t lose regular-season games at home … does it? Considering Chattanooga opened with a 24-10 victory over Eastern Illinois, one of JSU’s OVC opponents, this game could be a bit of a tell.
Jacksonville State 35, Chattanooga 17