Postgame analysis of Jacksonville State's 49-45 win over Eastern Washington:
THREE THINGS WORTH TALKING ABOUT
Amazing fourth quarter
Jacksonville State trailed by 21 after one quarter, 14 after two and 17 after three. The Gamecocks then put together a thrilling fourth quarter, scoring three touchdowns and somehow holding Eastern Washington off the scoreboard. After beating No. 4-ranked Eastern Washington 49-45, that embarrassing loss at Southeastern Louisiana to open the season seems awfully far away.
This is the Gamecocks' first win over a top-five team since beating Northwestern State in 2002.
This win could pay off big at the end of the year, too. If JSU can qualify for the FCS playoffs for the seventh straight year, this win could push the Gamecocks into a top-eight seed, which would mean a bye through the first round.
Quarterback duel
Eastern Washington's Eric Barriere is a preseason first-team All-American, and he showed why. He threw for 294 yards and five touchdowns.
This matchup goes to the guy on the other sideline, JSU's Zerrick Cooper. He didn't have his best day statistically, completing 14 of 31 passes for 249 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed 18 times for 88 yards.
He was especially good late, however, directing those three fourth-quarter scoring drives.
Gutsy call
So much happened in the final quarter that you might not quickly recall a moment with about nine minutes left.
JSU faced fourth-and-eight at its own 45 and trailed 45-35. Instead of going for it, JSU coach John Grass chose to punt. The Gamecocks' defense then pinned Eastern Washington deep, got the blocked punt, and scored a touchdown.
At that point, it appeared JSU might regret not going for it, but the Gamecocks made Grass' decision pay off.
MINI GRADES
Rushing offense — C: JSU needs to establish something more on the ground than Cooper keeping and rushing for whatever he can get. Still, Michael Matthews was money near the goal line, so instead of a D-, we'll boost the grade to a C for his efforts.
Rushing defense — C-: Somebody check the parking line. Eastern Washington's Antoine Custer might still be out at JSU Stadium rushing for yardage. He picked up 184, although he was curiously quiet in the fourth quarter.
Passing offense — A: As we mentioned, Cooper's numbers weren't perfect by any stretch, but he made the throws that mattered most. Jamari Hester was especially good with five catches for 133 yards.
Passing defense — C-: JSU had a heck of a time trying to slow Barriere, but figured out a way late. Still, five touchdown passes are still a lot to give up.
Special teams — C: The Gamecocks allowed a kickoff return for a touchdown, shanked a punt and fumbled away a kickoff return. JSU blocked a punt, however, and that played a big part in winning game.
Coaching — A: Grass and his staff did a great job of managing the game. They found whatever they needed to win this one late.
Overall — A: This is a huge win, and not just because it came against the fourth-ranked team in the FCS. It also gives Jacksonville State hope it can be a great team at the end of the year.