Pregame analysis as Jacksonville State visits Southeastern Louisiana on Thursday:
The game
What: Jacksonville State (0-0, 0-0 OVC) at Southeastern Louisiana (0-0, 0-0 )
Rankings: Jacksonville State is ranked No. 6 in the FCS coaches and STATS polls. SLU is unranked.
When: 7 p.m. Central time, Thursday
Where: Strawberry Stadium (7,408), Hammond, La.
Radio/Online: WLJS-FM, 91.9 (Jacksonville); WRBZ-FM, 95.5 (Montgomery) WVOK-FM, 97.9 (Oxford); 98.1 (Gadsden); WKXX-FM, 102.9 (Atalla); Online: ESPN+
Four-down territory
1. One year’s difference: When JSU lost its season opener to North Carolina A&T, 20-17, in the Guardian Kickoff Classic at Montgomery last year, 26 of its players played in their first games as Gamecocks, and it showed with four turnovers and 14 penalties for 149 yards. A year later, JSU opens the season with 10 players who started at some point last season on offense, including most of the skill-position players. Maybe this time, gaining more than 400 total yards and holding the opposition to less than 150 might add up to a victory.
2. Coop de Ville: Quarterback Zerrick Cooper enters his second season as JSU’s starting quarterback after transferring from Clemson, and safe to say the preseason All-American learned after a tough night of fumbles and an interception against N.C. A&T. He set single-season school records of 251 completions, 3,416 passing yards, 32 touchdowns and 262.8 passing yards per game. His tall and rangy band of receivers returns, as well, and they look to get out of the gate better than they did last year.
3. Enough running game? Expect JSU opponents this season to make the Gamecocks prove they can run the ball, and whether JSU can mount enough of a running game to offset what it has in the passing game is a question mark. Running backs Michael Matthews and Jaelen Greene are back, but JSU lost three starters on the offensive line. Expect the Gamecocks to see crowded secondaries until they can show reason to bring more of a crowd to the line of scrimmage.
4. Kicking anxiety? As for the battle to replace departed kicker Cade Stinnett, that could lead to some nail-chewing moments for JSU fans this season. JSU coach John Grass didn’t exactly give a ringing endorsement of those taking leg swings at winning the job, calling it likely a game-time decision and joking about flipping coins at his weekly news conference. Bryant Wallace looks to be the leader and lists as the starter. Maybe Cooper and crew can lighten the kicker’s day to extra points.
Key matchup
Jacksonville State’s passing offense vs. SLU’s pass defense: JSU can present the coverage nightmare with mobile, strong-armed Cooper at quarterback and his merry band of prototypes in the receiving corps. Not many NFL teams can serve up a pass-catching foursome as imposing as 6-foot-4 All-American Josh Pearson, 6-7 receiver Jamari Hester, 6-7 tight end Trae Berry and 6-0 Daniel Byrd. However, SLU can counter with a 10-deep defensive line and keep bringing fresh pass rushers. The secondary includes All-Southland Conference pick Xavier Lewis, who started his career at LSU. Two other seniors, Tre Spann and Dejion Lynch, roam the back end, as well. All of SLU’s starters on the back end go 6-feet or taller.
Player of the week
Marlon Bridges, safety, senior, 6-0, 205: If there’s one Jacksonville State player who is itching to get back on the football field at full go from the jump, it’s Marlon Bridges. The All-American ball hawk and JSU’s top returning playmaker on defense battled a knee injury and reaggravations last season and was never quite himself. A healthy Marlon Bridges is a special player, and a JSU team that lost its entire starting defensive line last from last season needs the leader on the back end at his best. Too, like JSU, SLU likes to throw the ball and gets the majority of its offense through the air. Turnovers cost JSU in the opener last year. JSU’s very own “Honey Badger” looks to get one or two in this season’s opener.
By the numbers
12: Tonight’s game marks the 12th between JSU and SLU, with JSU holding a 6-4-1 edge in the series. It’s their first meeting since 1978 and the first in Hammond, La., since 1977.
16: JSU enters the season on a streak of 16 consecutive winning seasons, the longest active streak in FCS.
2015: The last season in which JSU opened by playing on the opponent’s home field. The Gamecocks beat Chattanooga to launch into the most significant season in JSU’s Division I history.
Prediction
Maybe the biggest question facing JSU after its 9-4 run in 2018 is, how will the Gamecocks do away from home? They suffered all four of their losses away from Burgess-Snow Field at JSU Stadium last season, including their first loss in OVC play in nearly five years. The Gamecocks get a good chance to answer that question early.
Jacksonville State 42, Southeast Louisiana 21