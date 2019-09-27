Pregame analysis as Jacksonville State plays at Austin Peay on Saturday:
The game
What: Jacksonville State (3-1, 0-0 OVC) at Austin Peay (2-2, 0-0 OVC)
Rankings: Jacksonville State is ranked No. 11 in FCS STATS poll and No. 12 in FCS coaches poll. Austin Peay is unranked.
When: 2 p.m. Central time, Saturday
Where: Fortera Stadium, Clarksville, Tenn. (8,000)
Radio/Online: WLJS-FM, 91.9 (Jacksonville); WRBZ-FM, 95.5 (Montgomery) WVOK-FM, 97.9 (Oxford); 98.1 (Gadsden); WKXX-FM, 102.9 (Attalla); Online: ESPN+
Four-down territory
1. Target time: JSU will wear its new road uniforms for the second time this season Saturday, but the Gamecocks might as well trade numbers for red target circles on their backs. They’ve lost one OVC game in five years and have won the past five league titles. Their loss at SEMO in 2018 forced them to prevail in a tiebreaker, which made them look just slightly more human. Now that someone has ended JSU’s winning streak in OVC games, the challenge around the league becomes knocking JSU from the top.
2. Coop de Ville V: It’s impossible to overemphasize quarterback Zerrick Cooper’s impact as the individual player most responsible for keeping JSU at OVC-champion level, and here’s hoping he can take it on the road this time. The last time JSU played on the road, he suffered five of Southeastern Louisiana’s six sacks. He would’ve been sacked a sixth time, for a safety, but for offsetting penalties. No telling how many sacks he avoided as JSU’s nearly all-new offensive line struggled with SLU’s exotic blitz packages.
3. Improved line: Which brings us to improvement on JSU’s offensive line. Since SLU sacked JSU quarterbacks six times, JSU has given up four sacks in three games. It’s actually an amazing number, considering how often JSU passes. Then again, that number has dropped, as well … from 52 attempts while trying to rally from behind at SLU to 26, 31 and 31 over the past three games.
4. About Marlon Bridges: As important as Cooper is to JSU’s offense, Bridges means that much to JSU’s defense, and he’s a question mark this week. Bridges left the North Alabama game with an unspecified ankle injury. JSU coach John Grass indicated X-rays revealed nothing serious. Grass said he expects Bridges to play at Austin Peay, but it’s questionable how much Bridges would practice this week. It’s an all-too-familiar scenario for JSU’s All-America safety, who battled a knee injury and reaggravations through the 2018 season.
Key matchup
JSU vs. the road: It’s no secret that JSU has struggled away from home the past two years. All four losses in 2018 came away from Burgess-Snow Field, including the Gamecocks’ only OVC loss in five years. JSU’s lone loss this season came at Southeastern Louisiana. The Gamecocks played well against then-No. 2 Kennesaw State in SunTrust Stadium last season, and that’s the show they need to take on the road to Austin Peay.
Player of the week
Josh Pearson, wide receiver, senior, 6-foot-4, 205 pounds: Welcome back, Josh Pearson of 2018. Pearson’s third three-touchdown game of his JSU career made the difference in the Gamecocks’ 30-12 victory over North Alabama on Saturday, earning him honors as OVC offensive player of the week. He caught seven passes for a career-high 149 yards, a performance including touchdown catches of 12, 67 and 53 yards. It was the kind of big-play magic he and quarterback Zerrick Cooper worked in 2018, when they connected for 17 touchdowns. It’s been harder to come by this season, as teams have bracketed Pearson, but breakout performances by Jamari Hester and Trae Barry have given opposing defenses more to cover.
By the numbers
3: Number of current JSU players with at least 1,000 receiving yards. They include Hester (1,719), Pearson (1,431) and Barry (1,066).
22: Career receiving touchdowns for Pearson, one shy of Joey Hamilton’s school record of 23.
42: Career touchdown passes by Cooper, now in his second season as JSU’s starter, tying Ryan Perrilloux for fourth on the all-time list. Cooper threw 32 touchdown passes in 2018, putting him on pace to break Ed Lett’s school record of 61 this season. Lett’s record has stood for 37 years.
Prediction
Since reviving its program in the four years, Austin Peay has been one of the OVC teams to give JSU increasing challenge. Still, JSU beat the Governors 48-32 at home a year ago and 34-14 on the road two years ago.
Jacksonville State 35, Austin Peay 21