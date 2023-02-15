No easy start: JSU set to open baseball season Friday at Georgia

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State is starting its baseball season this weekend at Georgia, a Southeastern Conference power, if you like or dislike the Gamecocks opening against a Power Five team, credit or blame one person:
JSU head coach Jim Case.
The Gamecocks will visit Georgia on Friday at 2 p.m., Saturday at 1 p.m. and Sunday at noon, and this isn't the first time JSU has started against a strong program.
Last year, the Gamecocks opened with a three-game home series against Kentucky. In 2021, they played Alabama in the first week. The 2020 season began with a three-game home series against Missouri.
"My idea of scheduling is if we can get that team to come here, I'm willing to play anybody that's out there," Case said before practice Tuesday. "I feel like if I don't play the best competition we can play, I'm selling my kids short. There are certain teams that are relatively close that we don't play because they won't come here. But the teams that will return the trip, we try to make sure that happens."
Case has said many times that since JSU opened its new baseball stadium in 2019 with an artificial turf field, it has helped scheduling. At the least, rain delays aren't game killers, because the turf field requires a lot less work after bad weather.
In the past four years, JSU has hosted six schools from Power Five conferences: Kentucky, Alabama, Auburn, Missouri, Kentucky and even Georgia. Mississippi State played at JSU in an exhibition game.
Opening this season against Georgia, a 36-win team a year ago that played in the NCAA tournament, won't be easy for a JSU team that has 19 new players on its 35-man roster. Even so, Case is ready to get going.
"I don't know if you ever feel like you're ready, but I'll tell you that we're ready to play somebody else," he said. "We don't have spring training, so to speak, where you play different teams. We've tried to play each other (in scrimmages) four days a week. After three or four weeks of doing that, you've about had enough of each other."
JSU returns four of the eight full-time starters from a year ago: third baseman Brennen Norton and outfielders Mason Maners, Carson Crowe and T.J. Reeves.
The starting pitchers for the Georgia series will be a mix between old and new, however.
Sophomore AJ Causey is slated to start the Friday game. He was the closer last year and had a 2.61 ERA in 48⅓ innings last year, but he has switched to the rotation.
Sophomore Tanner Jones will start Saturday. A year ago, he started 11 games and posted a 5.33 ERA. Eli Zielinski, a freshman, is slated to handle the third spot. He is a two-time all-state player from Daphne High.
"Really, all three have been really good in the preseason," Case said. "We've actually had several guys throwing the ball really good, but those three earned the job in the fall and have held onto it."
The coaching staff is the same. Assistant coach Mike Murphree is in his 12th season at JSU, while Evan Bush is in his eighth season. Volunteer assistant coach Kyle Cameron, a former standout pitcher at Alabama, is in his second season.
The addition is graduate student manager Rusty Greer, a nine-year major league player with the Texas Rangers. Although a graduate student manager is not allowed to coach, Greer still serves as a valuable resource for Case and the players.
"He's been fantastic to have around," Case said. "He's going to make an unbelievably good coach when he's unleashed and able to do things full-time. For us, it's been a blessing having him here. It's instant credibility if a guy wants to talk to somebody, and as they do, they're going to Google him. There's instant credibility.
"Even myself, we spend a lot of time talking baseball, and I've really enjoyed the relationship. Of course, the guys that have been here, I have so much respect for them, but it's been good to hear different views from Rusty as well."