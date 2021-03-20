No. 8 Jacksonville State vs. Southeast Missouri: game outlook, check ESPN+ to watch the Gamecocks

Pregame analysis as Jacksonville State plays host to Southeast Missouri State on Sunday:
The game
What: Jacksonville State (6-1, 3-0 OVC) vs. Southeast Missouri State (1-3, 1-2)
Rankings: JSU is No. 8 in the STATS FCS poll; SEMO is not ranked.
When: 2 p.m. Central time, Sunday
Where: Burgess-Snow Field at JSU Stadium (24,000).
Line: JSU favored by seven, according to Vegans Insider.
Radio/Online: WLJS-FM, 91.9 (Jacksonville); WRBZ-FM, 95.5 (Montgomery) WVOK-FM, 97.9 (Oxford); 98.1 (Gadsden); WKXX-FM, 102.9 (Attalla); Online: ESPN+
Four-down territory
1. Home sweet home: JSU had one home game in the fall, a 34-28 victory over Mercer, and has had one home game in the spring season, a 27-10 victory over Tennessee Tech. That’s two out of seven games at home. The SEMO game marks the first of two straight home games and the last two regular-season home games on the schedule. JSU plays host to Austin Peay on March 28, then finishes the regular season on the road, at Eastern Illinois and Murray State.
2. Fear the pass II: So much for JSU becoming much more of a running team with Zion Webb at quarterback. He’s thrown for 495 yards and six touchdowns in JSU’s past two games. What’s more, the passing game gets more and more explosive. Webb hit a 42-yard bomb to wide receiver Dave Russell III against Tennessee Tech. He and running back Uriah West connected on a 54-yard, catch-and-run score at Tennessee State. At Tennessee-Martin last week, Webb hit passes of 67 yards to Russell, 39 to Ahmad Edwards and 30 to Isaiah Montgomery.
3. Muffs the tragic drag: While JSU has won six straight games and dominated its spring games, all against Ohio Valley Conference competition, muffed punts have kept those outcomes from looking more dominant. Jayson Jones muffed a punt at Tennessee State, resulting in a Tigers field goal. Quan Charleston muffed a punt at Tennessee-Martin, resulting in a Skyhawks field goal.
4. Short-field defense: Going back to the Florida State game, the season-opener on Oct. 3, JSU opponents have started 11 possessions in JSU territory. Those possessions resulted in just two touchdowns. The other nine short-field drives resulted in five field goals, two missed or blocked field goals, one interception and one fumble.
Key matchup
JSU against itself: JSU has won each of its three OVC games by three-score margins … 17, 22 and 17 points. The only OVC team that seems able to stop JSU is JSU. A muffed punt in each of the last two games, 129 yards in penalties at Tennessee-Martin and six combined turnovers against Tech and TSU have kept JSU’s dominance from looking more dominant. To JSU’s credit, its only turnover at UTM came on the muffed punt, so JSU’s offense protected the ball.
Player of the week
Pat Jackson, junior, 5-foot-9, 220 pounds, running back: Proving that JSU has a stable of running backs and not just one or two, Jackson shouldered into the picture with Josh Samuels and Uriah West at UTM. Jackson rushed for a team-high 96 yards on a team-high 18 carries. The coaching staff continued to feed the Mississippi Delta Community College transfer the ball after fumbles against Tech and TSU, and he gave them a fumble-free, highly productive day at UTM. Jackson, West and Samuels have combined to rush for 1,070 yards and nine touchdowns this season. Throw in miscellaneous contributions from Michael Matthews and Darrian Meads, and JSU has gotten 158 yards a game from the tailback position.
By the numbers
5: JSU has held opponents under 100 yards rushing in five straight games.
6: JSU’s current winning streak, the longest active in FCS football … two more than Prairie View A&M, North Dakota and VMI.
8: JSU is No. 8 in the STATS FCS poll, the Gamecocks’ highest ranking since the 2019 preseason.
Prediction
SEMO’s record might be deceiving. In OVC play, the Redhawks throttled winless Eastern Illinois 47-7 and lost to Murray State and Austin Peay by a combined 10 points, Austin Peay in double overtime. JSU (3-0 OVC), Murray State (3-0) and Austin Peay (2-1) are the OVC’s top three teams. If JSU needed a lesson on waiting a quarter to gear into dominance, the Gamecocks got it at UTM. This is a chance to show how far JSU is ahead of Murray and Austin Peay.
Jacksonville State 35, SEMO 10