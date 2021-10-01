No. 17 Jacksonville State at No. 20 Kennesaw State: game outlook, check ESPN+ to watch the Gamecocks

Pregame analysis as Jacksonville State plays at Kennesaw State on Saturday:
The game
What: Jacksonville State (2-2) vs. Kennesaw State (2-1).
Rankings: JSU is No. 17 in both the STATS Perform FCS poll and the AFCA FCS Coaches Poll; KSU is No. 20 in both polls.
When: 2 p.m. Central time
Where: Fifth-Third Bank Stadium, Kennesaw, Ga. (8,300).
Line: TBD.
Radio/Online: WLJS-FM, 91.9 (Jacksonville); WRBZ-FM, 95.5 (Montgomery) WVOK-FM, 97.9 (Oxford); 98.1 (Gadsden); WKXX-FM, 102.9 (Attalla); Online: ESPN+
Four-down territory
1. Injuries, injuries: Quarterback Zerrick Cooper (knee) and safety Nicario Harper (ankle) played against Tennessee-Martin last week, but Harper saw limited action. OL Tylan Grable (ankle) played but didn’t start. LB Marshall Clark (ankle) also saw limited action against UTM. WR Michael Pettway (ankle) did not play against UTM and is questionable this week. Pettway is most doubtful to play at KSU, but JSU coach John Grass described all as “day to day.” RB Uriah West (shoulder), injured in spring, is practicing and is “close” to returning, likely a couple of weeks away, if he plays this fall, Grass said. Safety Jeremiah Harris (elbow) was lost for the season in JSU’s season-opening loss to UAB. Wide receiver Dave Russell III suffered a broken leg in an automobile accident and is out for the season.
2. Local connections: JSU’s two-deep includes wide receiver Dave Russell III (Oxford), defensive lineman Jaylen Swain (Oxford), cornerback Yessman Green (Jacksonville) and linebacker Marshall Clark (Munford). The roster also includes running back Ron Wiggins (Jacksonville), wide receiver La’Derrick Bell (Saks), safety Jett Smith (Wellborn), linebacker Slade Alexander (Cherokee County), linebacker Tristan Wells (Talladega), safety Noah Fuller (Ohatchee), safety Ashton Gulledge (Hokes Bluff), defensive back Luke Jackson (Jacksonville), offensive lineman Omaurion Pope (Jacksonville), tight end Brock Rechsteiner (Etowah), linebacker Jackson Moses (Jacksonville), defensive lineman Nahum Horton (Cherokee County), offensive lineman Will O’Steen (White Plains), wide receiver Evan Delp (Coosa Christian), long snapper Brody Wood (Clay Central), defensive lineman Jackson Luttrell (Westbrook Christian) and defensive end Grady Trantham (Alexandria).
3. Coop De Ville: Cooper established his place atop the JSU career passing lists, throwing his 62nd and 63rd touchdown passes at Florida State on Sept. 11. He broke his long-standing tie with Ed Lett at 61. Cooper also threw for 242 yards at FSU, surpassing Eli Jenkins for first all time in passing yards. Cooper has 65 touchdown passes and 8,137 career passing yards. Jenkins still has a comfortable lead in total yards, with 11,448 to Cooper’s 9,003, good for second on JSU’s career list.
4. Quality history: JSU and KSU have only played twice in football, but they played with high stakes and high drama. KSU beat JSU in the second round of the 2017 playoffs. They met again for a classic in 2018, with KSU outlasting the Gamecocks 60-52 in five overtimes in Atlanta’s SunTrust Park. Among current Gamecocks to factor big in that game were Cooper, who threw for 417 yards and four touchdowns, and cornerback Malik Feaster, who had four tackles and an interception.
Key matchup
JSU front seven vs. KSU triple option: UTM beat JSU up front and the Gamecocks had tackling problems last week. That can’t happen against KSU’s triple-option offense.
Player of the week
Cooper, senior, 6-foot-3, 217 pounds, quarterback: Cooper had a strong performance in the 34-31 loss to UTM, completing 24 of 39 passes for 318 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions. He also rushed for a team-high 37 yards and a touchdown.
By the numbers
2: JSU bandit Jaylen Swain became the first JSU player to score defensive touchdowns in back-to-back games. He’s one of 10 active FCS players with two or more defensive touchdowns.
6: JSU has scored six defensive touchdowns since the start of the 2020 season, the most of any FCS team during that stretch.
70: JSU’s 27-24 victory over UNA two weeks ago notched eighth-year JSU head coach John Grass’ record to 70-22.
Prediction
Which JSU team will show up, the one that beat Florida State or the one that lost to UTM. Recent history suggests the former, and consider JSU’s defense highly motivated after the way the UTM game played out and the Gamecocks’ defensive team meeting after the game.
JSU 28, KSU 21