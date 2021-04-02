No. 12 Jacksonville State at Eastern Illinois: game outlook, check ESPN+ to watch the Gamecocks

Pregame analysis as Jacksonville State plays at Eastern Illinois on Saturday:
The game
What: Jacksonville State (7-2, 4-1 OVC) at Eastern Illinois (1-4, 1-4)
Rankings: JSU is No. 12 in the STATS FCS poll; EIU is not ranked.
When: 1 p.m. Central time, Saturday
Where: O’Brien Field (10,000), Charleston, Ill.
Line: Jacksonville State is a 20½-point favorite according to vegasinsider.com.
Radio/Online: WLJS-FM, 91.9 (Jacksonville); WRBZ-FM, 95.5 (Montgomery) WVOK-FM, 97.9 (Oxford); 98.1 (Gadsden); WKXX-FM, 102.9 (Attalla); Online: ESPN+
Four-down territory
1. On the rebound: JSU had won seven games in a row and risen to No. 7 in the FCS polls when the Gamecocks lost to Austin Peay last week, in a game riddled with penalties and turnovers. JSU dropped to No. 12 this week, not a precipitous drop, all things considered, but the Gamecocks need to regain momentum headed into selection for a playoff field reduced from 24 to 16 under the special circumstances of the 2020-21 season. They need to finish strong and make Austin Peay look like an aberration. Winning out and winning the Ohio Valley Conference becomes crucial for maximizing JSU’s playoff position.
2. Fear the penalties: But for penalties, JSU might’ve beaten Austin Peay despite six turnovers. Penalties significantly aided both Austin Peay scoring drives, both in the first half. The Gamecocks gave up 30 yards in penalties on the Governors’ first scoring drive, including defensive holding, offsides and conduct. Three third-down offsides penalties and a personal foul after JSU stopped Austin Peay on third and goal sustained the other drive. JSU coach John Grass said offsides problems in the first half owed partly to snap-count tricks and the Austin Peay center moving the ball and bobbing his head. After reviewing film, Grass also walked up to questioning some personal-foul and conduct calls … walked up as far as he could. What he can’t say and won’t is, a program set to leave a conference, like JSU is set to leave the OVC after this season, plays on a short leash. It’s another adjustment JSU must make.
3. Fear the turnovers: Six turnovers cost JSU plenty against Austin Peay, as well. Running back Pat Jackson fumbled for the third time in five spring games. Quarterback Zion Webb threw four interceptions and fumbled twice, but JSU recovered one. Austin Peay stacked the box to stop the run and pressure Webb. The Governors also looked determined to not give up the deep ball, so they mirrored when JSU receivers took off down field on scramble drills. Three of Webb’s interceptions came on scramble situations where he threw down field. Grass said protection issues contributed. So did decision making, like whether to tuck and run or throw the ball away. JSU might also need to adjust scramble-drill tendencies and have somebody running back to the quarterback.
4. Count on D: The constant for JSU has been defense. The Gamecocks haven’t given up more than two touchdowns in a game since beating Mercer last fall, a span of seven games. It’s just hard to score against JSU, as evidenced by how well JSU’s defense plays with its back to the wall. The Gamecocks continued that fascinating trend against Austin Peay, holding the Governors scoreless on three possessions that started in JSU territory. That included Austin Peay running out the game's final 2:17 after Webb’s last interception, but the trend for JSU's defense stands … two touchdowns allowed out of 15 possessions started in Gamecock territory this season. Five possessions ended in field goals, four in missed or blocked field goals and three in fumbles or interceptions. Where would JSU’s season stand without defensive stands?
Key matchup
JSU’s offense against itself: This could be, and probably has to be, Webb’s get-well game. EIU ranks second in the OVC in rushing defense but dead last in passing defense, indicating the Panthers must commit extra personnel against the run and try to make opponents one dimensional. EIU has just five interceptions this season, the OVC’s third-lowest total. Webb must find the form he had at Tennessee State and Tennessee-Martin.
Player of the week
Josh Samuel, junior, 5-foot-11, 215 pounds, running back: JSU continued its production at the tailback position against Austin Peay. Samuel led the way with 89 rushing yards and another 63 in receiving, including a 48-yard catch and run to set up JSU’s lone touchdown. His 152 total yards made up most of the 188 produced by JSU tailbacks against Austin Peay. Samuel, Jackson and Uriah West came into the game averaging 191.8 total yards as a group.
By the numbers
3: JSU has beaten EIU at O’Brien Field the last three times they’ve played there, including 2019, JSU’s first non-playoff season since 2012.
3, 2.0: JSU has held its last three opponents under 30 yards rushing: Tennessee-Martin 29, SEMO 24 and Austin Peay 27. The Gamecocks have held their last seven opponents under 100 yards rushing.
63.6: JSU has had three penalty-marred games this season, including the Austin Peay game, but hasn’t been so bad overall. The Gamecocks average 63.6 penalty yards, ranking fourth in the OVC.
Prediction
JSU leads the OVC in scoring defense, giving up 13 points a game. EIU is next to last in scoring defense, giving up 31.4. If JSU does not turn over the ball, the Gamecocks win.
Jacksonville State 27, EIU 14