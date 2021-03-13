No. 10 Jacksonville State at UT Martin: game outlook, check ESPN+ to watch the Gamecocks

Pregame analysis as Jacksonville State plays at Tennessee-Martin on Sunday:
The game
What: Jacksonville State (5-1, 2-0 OVC) at Tennessee-Martin (1-1, 1-1)
Rankings: JSU is No. 10 in the STATS FCS poll; Tennessee-Martin is not ranked.
When: 1 p.m. Central time, Sunday
Where: Hardy M. Graham Stadium (7,500), Martin, Tenn.
Line: According to vegasinsider.com, JSU opened as a 9½ point favorite but that has dropped to an 8-point line. The over/under is 47 points.
Radio/Online: WLJS-FM, 91.9 (Jacksonville); WRBZ-FM, 95.5 (Montgomery) WVOK-FM, 97.9 (Oxford); 98.1 (Gadsden); WKXX-FM, 102.9 (Attalla); Online: ESPN+
Four-down territory
1. Spread it around: It was noteworthy how well quarterback Zion Webb distributed the football at Tennessee State last week. He threw to 10 different receivers, including three running backs and a tight end. Webb’s touchdown passes went to a running back and two wide receivers. JSU also had seven different ball carriers at TSU, including the quarterback, four different running backs and a wide receiver. If this keeps up, JSU will redefine “spread offense.”
2. Look West: JSU has a nice stable of running backs, featuring the tandem of Uriah West and Josh Samuels, but West is separating himself as the top producer during the spring season. In two games, he’s rushed for 146 yards, including 106 against Tennessee Tech, and he turned a short pass into a 54-yard pass reception at TSU.
3. Fear the pass: Webb has long been thought of as a running quarterback, but he put up Zerrick Cooper-like passing numbers at TSU last week. Webb hit on 21 of 33 passes for 280 yards and three touchdowns against one interception. He beat his previous career high by 143 yards. A lot of short passes went into that, but he averaged 13.3 yards a completion.
4. Final OVC tour: JSU’s seven-game OVC schedule this spring will mark the Gamecocks’ final run through OVC play. The school joined the ASUN Conference and will begin play in the new league in the fall. JSU won OVC titles in 2003, 2004, shared the title in 2010 and won the league five years in a row, from 2014-18. The Gamecocks hope to leave with another OVC title.
Key matchup
JSU’s front seven against one-dimensional UTM: Martin has averaged 83.5 rushing yards and 184.5 through the air. JSU is coming off a six-sack game at TSU. If Martin finds itself in third down and long, then expect linebacker Marshall Clark to declare another “sack party.”
Player of the week
Marshall Clark, redshirt sophomore, 6-foot-0, 210 pounds, linebacker: The Munford High grad spent a lot of time in TSU’s backfield Sunday, amassing a team-high 3.5 tackles for loss among his team-high eight tackles overall. He also had half of a sack, factoring into the six sacks JSU produced.
By the numbers
5: JSU’s current winning streak, longest active streak in FCS football. Charleston Southern and Prairie View A&M have four-game streaks.
6: Consecutive games in which JSU’s defense has forced at least one turnover.
10: JSU is No. 10 in the STATS FCS poll for the second week in a row, marking the program’s first top-10 ranking since 2018.
Prediction
JSU’s defense has given up 234.2 yards a game during the Gamecocks’ five-game winning streak. Martin averaged 268 total yards in its first two games, including just 83.5 on the ground. JSU’s defense has given up just one touchdown a game over the last three, and it could be none in this one.
Jacksonville State 31, Tennessee-Martin 9