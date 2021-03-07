No. 10 Jacksonville State at Tennessee State: game outlook; check ESPN+ to watch the Gamecocks

Pregame analysis as Jacksonville State plays at Tennessee State on Sunday:
The game
What: Jacksonville State (4-1, 2-0 OVC) at Tennessee State (0-1, 0-1)
Rankings: JSU is No. 10 in the STATS FCS poll; Tennessee State is not ranked.
When: 2 p.m. Central time, Sunday
Where: Hale Stadium (10,000), Nashville, Tenn.
Line: According to vegasinsider.com, JSU is a 19-point favorite.
Radio/Online: WLJS-FM, 91.9 (Jacksonville); WRBZ-FM, 95.5 (Montgomery) WVOK-FM, 97.9 (Oxford); 98.1 (Gadsden); WKXX-FM, 102.9 (Attalla); Online: ESPN+
Four-down territory
1. Date delayed: The Gamecocks and Tigers will play two weeks later than originally scheduled. The two were supposed to play Feb. 21, but winter weather and poor field conditions in Nashville prompted TSU to postpone the game. Both teams played an opener last week, with JSU beating then-No. 23 Tennessee Tech 27-10 and TSU falling to Austin Peay 27-20.
2. All’s-Well Webb: Quarterback Zion Webb made his first collegiate start against Tennessee Tech, but reports of perfect health were premature. The bum knee that limited him during his relief appearance for the injured Zerrick Cooper at Florida International on Oct. 23 had healed, but a stomach virus limited his practice time to Friday before the Tech game. It showed in less-than-sharp passing. This week, we should see a healthy Webb, playing on a full week of practice.
3. Fear the run: JSU comes into the TSU game averaging 185 yards rushing through five games, nearly doubling the 98 yards TSU managed against Austin Peay. The Gamecocks have 559 rushing yards (279.5) in their past two games, wins over FBS member FIU and then-23rd-ranked TTU. JSU’s Josh Samuel and Uriah West each rushed for more than 100 yards at FIU, and West put up 106 against TTU.
4. Final OVC tour: JSU’s seven-game OVC schedule this spring will mark the Gamecocks’ final run through OVC play. The school joined the ASUN Conference and will begin play in the new league in the fall. JSU won OVC titles in 2003, 2004, shared the title in 2010 and won the league five years in a row, from 2014-18. The Gamecocks hope to leave with another OVC title.
Key matchup
JSU’s secondary against one-dimensional TSU: JSU’s defensive backfield came up with three interceptions against Tennessee Tech, largely because JSU made TTU one-dimensional by holding the Golden Eagles to 75 yards rushing. The Gamecocks gave up passing yards, but the tradeoff was interceptions. TSU rushed for just 98 yards against Austin Peay, so expect another good game for JSU’s front seven. The defensive backfield can stalk the windfalls.
Player of the week
Uriah West, junior, 6-foot-0, 225 pounds, running back: West’s second 100-yard performance in as many games included a 66-yard burst in the second quarter and a 13-yard touchdown run. He got the most out of his eight carries, averaging 13.2 yards. He averaged 5.7 yards without the 66-yard run factored in.
By the numbers
2.0: How much has JSU’s kicking game improved since 2010? Kicker Alen Karajic averages two field goals a game, second most among all FCS players. He’s 10-for-11 with a long of 43 yards, and he’s revived the touchback at JSU with six unreturnable kickoffs.
12-2: JSU’s all-time record against TSU. The Gamecocks have won the past five meetings.
1,341: Trae Barry’s career receiving yardage at JSU, leaving him 159 short of Rusty Fuller’s school record for tight ends.
Prediction
Could TSU have found a way to play this game two weeks ago, perhaps on another field? Could the OVC have found a way? Who knows, but the wait shouldn’t make a difference in the result.
Jacksonville State 34, Tennessee State 14