No. 10 Jacksonville State at No. 17 Murray State: game outlook, check ESPN+ to watch the Gamecocks

Pregame analysis as Jacksonville State plays at Murray State on Sunday:
The game
What: Jacksonville State (8-2, 5-1 OVC) at Murray State (5-1, 5-1)
Rankings: JSU is No. 10 in the STATS FCS poll, No. 12 in AFCA FCS Coaches Poll; Murray State is No. 17 STATS-FCS, No. 13 coaches Poll.
When: 2 p.m. Central time, Sunday
Where: Roy Stewart Stadium (16,800), Murray, Ky.
Line: JSU is a nine-point favorite, according to Vegasinsider.com.
Radio/Online: WLJS-FM, 91.9 (Jacksonville); WRBZ-FM, 95.5 (Montgomery) WVOK-FM, 97.9 (Oxford); 98.1 (Gadsden); WKXX-FM, 102.9 (Attalla); Online: ESPN+
Four-down territory
1. High stakes: JSU and Murray State will battle to determine the OVC champion and which team receives the league’s automatic bid to the reduced, 16-team FCS playoff field. Assuming Austin Peay wins at Eastern Illinois when they play, the JSU-Murray State loser would slide to third in the OVC. Austin Peay is 4-2 in the league but has beaten both JSU and Murray State. Austin Peay would have a 5-5 overall record in that circumstance. JSU seeks its ninth OVC title in 18 OVC seasons and sixth in seven years.
2. The last time: Sunday’s game will mark JSU’s last as a member of the OVC. The Gamecocks will move to the ASUN Conference starting this fall. JSU has won the OVC title or shared it eight times. A victory Sunday would mean the Gamecocks won or shared the title nine times in 18 OVC seasons, or half of the time since joining the league in 2003. Chances are, the Gamecocks won’t be missed, and they want to leave on top.
3. Much better: After committing six turnovers and amassing 110 penalty yards in the loss to Austin Peay, JSU committed one turnover (a fumble) and eight penalties for 66 yards in the victory at Eastern Illinois on Saturday. The miscues were costly. Zion Webb’s fumble on a strip sack came on a play that started on EIU’s 27-yard line. JSU had a late-hit penalty on third down from its 12, making it possible for EIU to score a touchdown, rather than attempt a field goal. Still, the Gamecocks came nowhere near their nightmare-game scenario.
4. Lesson learned? JSU put together one of its best overall games at EIU, after playing arguably its worst against Austin Peay. The Gamecocks gained 540 total yards, including 282 on the ground and 258 passing. The defense gave up more than two touchdowns for the first time in eight games, but EIU gained 127 of its 300 total yards on two pass plays. JSU’s defense also scored a touchdown, on Hudson Pettway’s 22-yard fumble return, and forced a Harry Woodbery incompletion on fourth down from JSU’s 9. JSU will need more of the same against Murray State.
Key matchup
JSU’s offensive front against Murray’s front seven: JSU and Murray State are top two in the OVC in scoring and rushing offense. However, JSU is No. 1 in rushing defense, and Murray is sixth. If JSU imposes its will, and avoids penalties and turnovers, the Gamecocks should leave with a trophy and a cold, cold kiss goodbye from the OVC.
Player of the week
Zion Webb, junior, 6-foot-0, 200 pounds, quarterback: Six days after playing his worst game as a Gamecock, Webb played his best at EIU. He passed for 249 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions and rushed for 63 yards and a touchdown. He broke a 40-yard run to set up JSU’s last touchdown of the game.
By the numbers
4: Number of positions where JSU has had the same starter all season, including the fall: Cam Hill at left guard, Zack Cangelosi at center, D.J. Coleman and Umstead Sanders at defensive ends.
8: Consecutive games in which JSU has held its opponent under 100 yards rushing.
1,435: Remember back in the fall, when we kept watching for Zerrick Cooper to set the JSU record for career touchdown passes? Tight end Trae Barry’s quest for the receiving-yards record for tight ends has dragged, as well. A bone bruise on one knee and a concussion have limited him to three games in the spring. He needs 66 yards to break Rusty Fuller’s record of 1,500.
Prediction
JSU will face the best FCS opponent it’s played this season, and on the road. Murray can beat JSU, if JSU helps. If not, JSU wins.
Jacksonville State 31, Murray State 21