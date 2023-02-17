NICE START: JSU opens baseball season with a win at Georgia

So far, so good.
T.J. Reeves, Derrick Jackson Jr. and Michael Dallas each homered as Jacksonville State opened its baseball season with an 8-5 win at Georgia.
Last season, the Gamecocks lost six of seven games against Southeastern Conference schools, getting one win at Auburn. Already, JSU has a chance to top that, as the Gamecocks will play two more at Georgia with a 1 p.m. Saturday game and a noon Sunday contest.
JSU won this one with a big ninth inning. With the two teams tied 5-5, the Gamecocks had two runners on base and two outs, but Mason Maners doubled off Chandler Marsh to bring home Jarrett Eaton and Dallas. Reeves followed up with a single off Marsh that scored Maners.
The Gamecocks led 5-0 early. They got four runs in the top of the second inning with Dallas, a Kentucky transfer, and Reeves each slugging a two-run homer of Georgia starter Jaden Woods. Jackson's solo homer came in the top of the third off Charlie Goldstein.
Georgia scored twice in the third and once each in the fourth, fifth and seventh to tie it 5-5.
Preseason All-ASUN selection AJ Causey started and worked five innings, allowing six hits while striking out one. He threw 84 pitches, including 53 for strikes.
He allowed a two-run homer to Ben Anderson and a solo shot to Corey Collins. Parks Huber drove in a run with a two-out double.
What to know
—Jake Peppers (1-0) got the win. He worked three innings and allowed three hits, one run and one walk. He struck out two. Will Baker pitched one-third of an inning in the bottom of the ninth, and Reid Fagerstrom worked the final two-thirds to get the save. He struck out two.
—Reeves finished 2 for 5 with three RBIs. Jackson was 2-for-4 with a walk and the home run. Carson Crowe went 2-for-4.
—Maners was 1-for-6 with the double. Dallas went 1-for-3 with two walks and two runs.
Next up
—JSU will play at Georgia on Saturday at 1 p.m. and Sunday at noon. The Gamecocks are scheduled to play at Samford on Tuesday at 4 p.m.
Senior Editor Mark Edwards: 256-235-3570. On Twitter: @MarkSportsStar.
