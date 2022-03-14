Next up: Jax State women to face Tulane in WNIT

Jacksonville State now knows its opponent for its WNIT opener.
Head coach Rick Pietri and the Gamecocks (24-7) will play at Tulane (20-9) in the first round Thursday at 6:30 p.m. The winner of that game will play the winner of Alabama (17-13) at Troy (24-8), which is Thursday at 6 p.m.
Every conference gets an automatic bid into the 64 team WNIT field, and as ASUN Conference Western Division champ, JSU gets the prize. ASUN regular-season and tournament champion Florida Gulf Coast (29-2) is headed to the NCAA tournament.
"As you can imagine, there were tears in that locker room," Pietri said during his postgame news conference after Saturday's loss in the ASUN finals to FGCU. "My message, it's OK to be upset. There's nothing wrong with that, but we don't have time to pout because we're going to be playing a high-quality opponent in the very near future.
"I'm excited for the kids, and I'm particularly excited for Kiana Johnson, a fifth-year COVID bonus kid who will get a chance to play one more time on the national stage. She's earned it. She deserves it. We are not here without her, so I'm happy for her that she gets to go out this way."
Tulane finished third in the American Conference but received the league's WNIT bid because Central Florida, the regular-season and tournament champ, and South Florida, the regular-season and tournament runner-up, are headed to the NCAA tournament.
Tulane had won 12 of 13, including a win at South Florida, before dropping the final regular-season game and its first-round American Conference tournament contest. The Green Wave picked up a win at Alabama in November.