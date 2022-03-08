Next stop: NCAA tournament for JSU, as chips fall just right for the Gamecocks

JACKSONVILLE — The disappointment didn't last long for Jacksonville State.
After a 54-51 loss to Jacksonville University in the ASUN men's basketball tournament semifinals Saturday, the Gamecocks still will play in the NCAA tourney as the league's representative.
The dominoes fell just right for JSU, which will receive the ASUN's automatic berth into the tournament despite not winning the league postseason event. In Tuesday's finals, Jacksonville fell to Bellarmine 77-72, but Bellarmine isn't eligible for an NCAA bid because its athletics program is in transition to Division I.
Because Bellarmine won the ASUN tournament, the league's NCAA bid goes to the regular-season champion … which is Jacksonville State. This will mark the Gamecocks' second trip to the NCAA Division I tournament, both of which have come under Ray Harper. JSU also went in 2017, losing to Louisville in the first round.
JSU (21-10) will find out where it will go and who it will play when CBS broadcasts the selection show Sunday at 5 p.m.
Even after the disappointing loss to Jacksonville, Harper wasn't that downbeat. He said he emphasized to his team that it was assured of either an NCAA or NIT bid. The regular-season champion automatically receives an NIT berth if it isn't included in the NCAA field of 68 teams.
"It's like I told these guys: this game doesn't put a damper on anything they've accomplished this year," Harper said. "They have had a great year. We're still going to have a postseason. First-ever regular-season championship. This doesn't change that."
Even so, it doesn't take away what Anniston native Kevion Nolan did for Jacksonville in the ASUN tournament semifinals against JSU.
The former Sacred Heart all-state basketball star put Jacksonville University ahead with a pair of free throws and then hammered home a 3-point dagger to nail down the victory over Jacksonville State.
Ten of his 19 points came in the final 6:12 as Jacksonville won 54-51 to advance to the ASUN tournament finals. Against Bellarmine, he had seven points, five rebounds and five assists.
"This dude, I can't say enough," JU coach Jordan Mincy said afterward the win over JSU, pointing at Nolan. "In those moments, you trust him. I trust him, our team trusts him, our university trusts him. I'm glad he did it here. I'm glad he did it in front of his family."
Nolan said it meant the most to get to play in front of his family, which he did often on the JSU floor when he was helping Sacred Heart to Northeast Regional championships.
"I don't get to play in front of my family too much," Nolan said. "It's a credit to my teammates and coaching staff for giving me the confidence and believing in me. It all goes back to trusting my work and staying poised."
What to know
—Against the Dolphins, JSU scored only 18 points in the first half as the Gamecocks trailed by five at intermission. Their 51 points are a season low.
—The Gamecocks entered the tournament second in the country with a 3-point shooting percentage of 40 percent. They made 6 of 27 against Jacksonville, which is 22.2 percent.
—Kayne Henry led JSU with 14 points and five rebounds. Darian Adams added 10 points and six rebounds. Maros Zeliznak came off the bench to score four points to go along with a team-high seven rebounds and two blocked shots.
Who said
—Harper on Nolan: "He's a good player. I thought we did a good job on him. He's a really big player. He made big plays. But it came down to us not being able to score the ball."
—Mincy on Nolan: "Kevion is the heart and soul not only of our men's basketball team, but he's also the heart and soul of our university. He embodies everything you want a young man to be about. From day one, he welcomed me to the campus at Jacksonville. To talk about how special this moment is for him, his parents are proud. He comes from an unbelievable family. I've got a ton of respect for the way they raised him."
Next up
—Jacksonville State will wait until Sunday to find out where and when it will play in the NCAA tournament.