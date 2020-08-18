With no league games this fall, JSU football trying to finalize four-game, non-conference slate

Good morning, Gamecock fans. It’s time for another edition of The Star’s Jacksonville State newsletter.
Ohio Valley Conference presidents voted last week to postpone league football games until the spring because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Jacksonville State and other OVC football teams will still have the opportunity to play four non-conference games this fall. The Gamecocks’ game against North Alabama will be played Oct. 17, and JSU hopes to announce a schedule by the end of this week.
Seasons for women’s soccer, women’s volleyball and women’s cross country will move to the spring as well.