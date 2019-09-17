Greetings, Gamecock fans. JSU is preparing for a showdown with old Gulf South Conference rival North Alabama, which will visit JSU Stadium on Saturday. JSU is coming off an exciting 49-45 win over Eastern Washington. Head coach John Grass on Monday said he was thrilled to see his team enjoy the win and hopes his players can appreciate every win like that.
There are plenty of football stories to read, but we also caught up with former JSU baseball stars Nic Gaddis and Garrett Farmer. Also, athletics director Greg Seitz was named chairman of the FCS football playoff committee. Check AnnistonStar.com throughout the week for pregame and postgame coverage of the JSU/UNA matchup. As always, thank you for reading.