Good morning, Jacksonville State supporters. Here’s another edition of The Anniston Star’s Jacksonville State newsletter.
JSU’s men’s basketball team will look to snap a three-game losing streak tonight when it hosts Troy at 7:30 p.m. inside Pete Mathews Coliseum. The Trojans are 3-6 this season. The Gamecocks, who are 2-6 on the season, host Evansville on Monday at 7:30 p.m. as well.
In the meantime, you can check out stories from the past week about JSU men’s and women’s basketball. The women played most recently this past Sunday when they beat Clark Atlanta. The men are coming off a loss to Alabama A&M.