The Anniston Star reveals its All-JSU baseball team

Good morning, Gamecock fans. It’s time for another edition of The Star’s Jacksonville State newsletter.
The Anniston Star unveiled its first All-JSU team this week, looking at the best baseball players to wear a JSU uniform since the Gamecocks joined the Ohio Valley Conference ahead of the 2003-04 school year. Clay Whittemore was our choice for most valuable player, while Donovan Hand was chosen as the most valuable pitcher.
JSU unveiled its new weight room and athletics performance facility Saturday. The facility and all the equipment will serve all 17 JSU men’s and women’s teams — not just football.
Alessia Locati, a junior on JSU’s women’s tennis team, talked about how COVID-19 has impacted her home country of Italy as she prepared to make her way back there last week.