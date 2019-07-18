Although Le’Veon Bell wasn’t the first to holdout, the former Steelers running back’s decision to sit out last season for a more lucrative contract instead of playing on the franchise tag may be the start of a trend among the NFL’s elite players. Case in point: Melvin Gordon.
Gordon is the latest to publicly say he’ll sit out training camp or more if he doesn’t get a new contract or a new team. Gordon, who earns around $5 million a year with the Los Angeles Chargers, wants an elite contract that would more than double his average yearly salary to well over $10 million a year. I wouldn’t assume teams are lining up to hand out elite contracts, especially at a position where injuries are common. He’s also an already well-paid running back, so there might not be much of a market for him in trade situations.
The Chargers also have Austin Ekeler, who had better luck on the field last season when comparing per-touch production. Ekeler is only due around $600,000, and becomes a restricted free agent at the end of the season. If Gordon does end up sitting out, Ekeler may become the next James Conner, who surprised the football world when he became a pro-bowl back for Pittsburgh last year, and Gordon may find himself without a job. But I think the Chargers are going to try and keep him.