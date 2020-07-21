Six Gamecocks placed on preseason All-OVC football team

Good morning, Gamecock fans. It’s time for another edition of The Star’s Jacksonville State newsletter.
Jacksonville State placed six players on the preseason All-Ohio Valley Conference football team that was released by the league Monday. Quarterback Zerrick Cooper, tight end Trae Barry, offensive lineman Michael Shaddix, defensive end D.J. Coleman, linebacker Zack Woodard and cornerback Yul Gowdy all made the list.
Ohio Valley Conference commissioner Beth DeBauche said Monday the league still plans to play fall sports as long as “medical science supports it.” She said more answers could come after the league’s Board of Presidents meets July 29.
Ray Hammett, who has been helping broadcast JSU football games for most of the last 28 years, is retiring from his post as the radio color analyst on the JSU Football Network. According to longtime play-by-play broadcaster Mike Parris, Hammett will be replaced by former JSU All-America linebacker Eric Mims.
With his players set to return to campus, JSU’s men’s basketball coach Ray Harper expressed optimism last week that the COVID-19 pandemic won’t bleed into his team’s season.