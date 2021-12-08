You have permission to edit this article.
Rich Rod adds several to football staff

Rich Rod

The Jumbotron at JSU Stadium is lit up with the news during the official announcement of the hiring of Rich Rodriguez as JSU's head football coach. Photo by Stephen Gross

 Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star

Good morning, Gamecock fans. It’s time for another edition of The Star’s Jacksonville State newsletter.

New JSU coach Rich Rodriguez made several additions to his football staff last week after being introduced on Tuesday.

JSU's women's basketball team won its fourth straight game on Sunday, knocking off Alabama State. JSU's men lost to South Alabama on Saturday.

