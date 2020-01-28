Plenty of JSU news on basketball, baseball

Good morning, Gamecock fans. Here’s another edition of The Anniston Star’s Jacksonville State newsletter.
JSU’s men’s basketball team played a pair of games, and we've got complete reports. It's the same with the JSU women's team. For the men, Kayne Henry is doing big things, and we've got a feature story about his rise this season.
In baseball news, the Gamecocks are back at practice for the new season, which starts Feb. 14 at home against Missouri. The softball team opens on the road Feb. 7. The Gamecocks have their annual fan day Feb. 2 at 2 p.m.