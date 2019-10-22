Good morning, Jacksonville State supporters. Here's another edition of The Anniston Star’s Jacksonville State newsletter. The Gamecocks are coming off a 24-21 loss to Southeast Missouri. That damages JSU's chances for another OVC title, but he says they've still got a shot at the playoffs.
JSU is preparing for a home game against Murray State, and running back Michael Matthews is expected to put together another big game for the Gamecocks. Kickoff is 3 p.m. Saturday.
JSU basketball is close to getting underway. The OVC coaches have picked the men's team to finish third in the league, while the women are predicted to finish fifth.
In other news, The Anniston Star has the latest on JSU's trustees terminating John Beehler's job as school president.
Check AnnistonStar.com throughout the week for pregame and postgame coverage of the JSU/Murray State matchup. As always, thank you for reading.