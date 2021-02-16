Pietri sets record for career wins at JSU

Good morning, Gamecock fans. It’s time for another edition of The Star’s Jacksonville State newsletter.
Women’s basketball coach Rick Pietri won his 116th game at JSU on Monday, giving him the career wins record at the school. The Gamecocks picked up wins over Eastern Kentucky, Southern Illinois-Edwardsville and Eastern Illinois during the past week.
JSU’s men have won four games in a row after picking up victories over Eastern Illinois and Southern Illinois-Edwardsville during the past week.
JSU’s football team will play its first spring game on Sunday at Tennessee State. Head coach John Grass hosted a news conference Tuesday, and he had plenty to talk about. The week before, Grass discussed the Gamecocks’ wide receiver corps and safety Nicario Harper, who was a standout during the four-game fall schedule
JSU’s softball team opened its season Friday with a loss to Louisiana Monroe. The Gamecocks were scheduled to play throughout the weekend, but Saturday and Sunday games were canceled because of cold weather.
JSU’s baseball team was picked to finish second in the Ohio Valley Conference.