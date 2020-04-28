Pearson signs with Bucs as undrafted free agent

Good morning, Gamecock fans. It’s time for another edition of The Star’s Jacksonville State newsletter.
All seven rounds of the 2020 NFL draft came and went without a Jacksonville State player being selected. However, wide receiver Josh Pearson found a home as an undrafted free agent. He signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers shortly after the conclusion of the seventh round Saturday.
Speaking of the draft, Star Sports Editor Mark Edwards highlighted former Gamecock Keith McKeller in a column last week. McKeller played four seasons on the basketball team before finishing his JSU career with one season on the football team. McKeller was drafted in the ninth round of the 1987 NFL draft by the Buffalo Bills and went on to play in four Super Bowls.
JSU announced last week that track and cross country coach Steve Ray is retiring. His final day will be May 31.