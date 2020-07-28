Ohio Valley Conference delays start of most fall sports

Good morning, Gamecock fans. It’s time for another edition of The Star’s Jacksonville State newsletter.
Last week, the Ohio Valley Conference board of presidents announced the league would delay the start of fall Olympic sports and other sports with non-traditional seasons in the fall until Sept. 17. The move will affect women’s soccer and volleyball, which will have conference-only competition. Also starting Sept. 17 are the fall competitive schedules for cross country and non-championship segments for golf, tennis and non-traditional competition seasons for baseball and softball.
Former football All-American Eric Mims discussed his new gig with the Gamecocks. Mims will take over for Ray Hammett as the color analyst on the Gamecock Football Network this fall.