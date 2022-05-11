Mosley sends JSU's softball team into double-elimination portion of ASUN tourney

Good morning, Gamecock fans. It’s time for another edition of The Star’s Jacksonville State newsletter.
JSU’s softball team got a game-winning, 10th-inning home run from Karsen Mosley to send it past Lipscomb on Tuesday and into the double-elimination portion of the ASUN tournament.
JSU’s baseball team was swept by Eastern Kentucky over the weekend and now finds itself in fourth place in the ASUN West Division. Things didn’t get much better for the Gamecocks on Tuesday as they lost to Alabama 13-6.
With one round remaining in the NCAA Tallahassee Regional, JSU golfer Berta Sanchez sits in a tie for 12th place after shooting a 77 in round two.