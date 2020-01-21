More JSU news on football, softball, basketball, baseball

Good morning, Gamecock fans. Here’s another edition of The Anniston Star’s Jacksonville State newsletter.
In football news, Jacksonville High’s Ron Wiggins announced his commitment to JSU via Facebook on Sunday. Wiggins, who was named the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s Class 4A back of the year, rushed for 2,835 yards and 47 touchdowns during his senior season at Jacksonville.
Payton McGinnis, head coach Jana McGinnis’ daughter, has decided to retire from college softball.
JSU’s men’s basketball team split a pair of games last week. The Gamecocks lost a close one to Eastern Illinois on Thursday before snapping a three-game losing streak against Southern Illinois-Edwardsville on Saturday. JSU’s women lost to Eastern Illinois, but much like the men, bounced back to beat SIUE.
In baseball news, former Gamecock Clayton Daniel was traded to the Dodgers last week. In addition, The Alabama Baseball Coaches Association honored JSU assistant Evan Bush and former Gamecock Garrett Farmer. Bush was named the 2019 Large College Division Assistant Coach of the Year, and Farmer was chosen as the Large College Pitcher of the Year.