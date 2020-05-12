Majority of JSU's international tennis players have been able to return home

Good morning, Gamecock fans. It’s time for another edition of The Star’s Jacksonville State newsletter.
Both Jacksonville State’s men’s and women’s tennis teams had a realistic chance to bring home Ohio Valley Conference titles this year. The COVID-19 pandemic halted those dreams, and since play was canceled, Andres Amores has been busy trying to get his international players back home. As of last week, 17 of 19 had returned to their home countries.
Star Sports editor Mark Edwards spoke with baseball’s Isaac Alexander for the first Friday conversation piece. While away from the diamond, Alexander has been spending time with his family. He’s also been able to do plenty of hunting and fishing.