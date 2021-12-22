Magee hired as JSU's new offensive coordinator

Good morning, Gamecock fans. It’s time for another edition of The Star’s Jacksonville State newsletter.
Calvin Magee, a former NFL player with the Tampa Bay Bucs, will serve as JSU's new offensive coordinator. In addition, JSU has announced that former LSU assistant strength and conditioning coach Blake McCall has been hired as the Gamecocks' football strength and conditioning coach.
New head coach Rich Rodriguez signed three players on the first day of the December signing period last Wednesday
After giving Alabama all it could handle Saturday, JSU's men's basketball team defeated Little Rock 87-67 on Tuesday. Demaree King scored a career-high 32 points in the win.
JSU's women's basketball team improved to 8-3 Tuesday with a win over St. Francis (Pa.).