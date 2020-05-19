Long snapper Brady lands JSU's biggest honor

Good morning, Gamecock fans. It’s time for another edition of The Star’s Jacksonville State newsletter.
Last week, Jacksonville State announced that long snapper Josh Brady is the 2019-20 male winner of the school’s Eagle Owl Award, which is considered JSU’s biggest honor.
Former White Plains golfer Layne Dyar was also honored recently. She was one of three JSU women’s golfers to make the All-Ohio Valley Conference team. Sophomore Claire Vermette and junior Ana Perez Altuna joined Dyar on the 10-person all-conference squad.
Four years later, members of JSU’s 2016 softball team shared their memories of the Gamecocks’ 14-inning regional win over Oregon State.
Also, check out the second edition of our Jax State Friday conversation with beach volleyball’s Bailey Nelson.