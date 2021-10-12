You have permission to edit this article.
Late touchdown helps JSU knock off Stephen F. Austin

JSU SF Austin Action

Jacksonville State's Nicario Harper celebrates with Jacksonville State's Chris Hardie after Harper returned a fumble for a JSU TD during the JSU vs Stephen F Austin NCAA football game. / Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star

 Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star

Good morning, Gamecock fans. It’s time for another edition of The Star’s Jacksonville State newsletter.

A late touchdown drive helped Jacksonville State’s football team defeat Stephen F. Austin 28-24 on Saturday. The win ensured a happy homecoming for the Gamecocks and moved JSU to 1-0 in the AQ7 conference. The Gamecocks are off this weekend.

JSU’s volleyball team swept North Alabama on Friday.

