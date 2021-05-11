JSU's softball wins on senior day ahead of OVC tournament

Good morning, Gamecock fans. It’s time for another edition of The Star’s Jacksonville State newsletter.
JSU’s softball team closed the regular season with a win over Southeast Missouri on senior day. The Gamecocks will face the Redhawks again Thursday in their Ohio Valley Conference tournament opener at Choccolocco Park in Oxford.
JSU’s baseball team dropped two out of three against Southern Illinois-Edwardsville over the weekend. They’ll head to Austin Peay this weekend still clinging to fourth place in the OVC standings.
JSU women’s basketball coach Rick Pietri has added Rabun Wright to his coaching staff.
JSU placed four players on the STATS FCS All-America football team. Tight end Trae Barry and safety Nicario Harper were first-team selections, while offensive tackle Tylan Grable and defensive end DJ Coleman made the second team.