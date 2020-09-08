JSU's four-game fall football schedule complete

Good morning, Gamecock fans. It’s time for another edition of The Star’s Jacksonville State newsletter.
JSU completed its four-game fall football schedule last week, finalizing a date to play at Florida International.
JSU and FIU have agreed to meet at 6 p.m. on Oct. 23, which is a Friday. The Gamecocks already announced three other fall games: Oct. 3 at Florida State at a time to be determined, Oct. 10 against Mercer at home at 2 p.m., and Oct. 17 at North Alabama at 1 p.m.
With the schedule now set, the Gamecocks returned to practice Tuesday after taking Sunday and Monday off. Head coach John Grass acknowledged his team has had its issues with COVID-19, enough so that he’s worried about getting the team ready for its opener against Florida State.
Former Jacksonville State wide receiver Josh Pearson was signed to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice squad over the weekend.