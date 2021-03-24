JSU's football, volleyball teams keep on winning

Good morning, Gamecock fans. It’s time for another edition of The Star’s Jacksonville State newsletter.
Jacksonville State’s football team kept rolling, using a strong defensive effort to defeat Southeast Missouri 21-3 on Sunday. The Gamecocks improved to 4-0 against Ohio Valley competition and will host Austin Peay this Sunday at 2 p.m.
JSU’s volleyball team improved to a perfect 14-0 on the season after sweeping UT Martin on Sunday and Monday. The Gamecocks will face Morehead State, also 14-0, on Sunday and Monday to decide the winner of the OVC regular-season championship.
JSU’s baseball team opened OVC play over the weekend. The Gamecocks won one out of three games against Murray State.
JSU’s softball team won one out of three games against Eastern Kentucky.