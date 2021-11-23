JSU's football season comes to an end

Good morning, Gamecock fans. It’s time for another edition of The Star’s Jacksonville State newsletter.
JSU’s football season came to an end Saturday in a double-overtime loss at Eastern Kentucky. Seven Gamecocks were named to the All-ASUN Conference football team. The focus now becomes finding a new coach to replace John Grass.
JSU’s volleyball team lost in the ASUN Conference tournament finals to Florida Gulf Coast.
JSU’s men’s basketball team lost to Valparaiso on Monday in the Baha Mar Hoops Nassau Championship in Nassau, Bahamas. JSU’s women lost at Vanderbilt on Sunday.