JSU women win 20th game, clinch ASUN West Division

Good morning, Gamecock fans. It’s time for another edition of The Star’s Jacksonville State newsletter.
JSU's women's basketball team clinched the ASUN West Division title Saturday. The Gamecocks also won their 20th game for the first time since the school moved to Division I in 1995.
JSU's men's basketball team defeated Bellarmine on Sunday to take sole possession of first place in the West Division.
JSU's baseball team was swept by Kentucky over the weekend and lost at Alabama on Tuesday.
JSU's softball team won three of four in the Southern Miss tournament over the weekend. The Gamecocks will host Auburn on Wednesday in their home opener.