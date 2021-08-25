JSU volleyball opens season with exhibition win over UAB

Good morning, Gamecock fans. It’s time for another edition of The Star’s Jacksonville State newsletter.
Jacksonville State continues to practice ahead of its Sept. 1 season opener against UAB in Montgomery. The Gamecocks held their second scrimmage Saturday, and according to head coach John Grass, the defense is ahead of the offense at this point in the preseason.
Jacksonville State’s volleyball team opened its season with an exhibition win over UAB on Saturday. The Gamecocks are eager to prove themselves after being picked to finish fifth in their first season in the ASUN.