JSU trustees allow search for a new conference

Good morning, Gamecock fans. It’s time for another edition of The Star’s Jacksonville State newsletter.
The JSU board of trustees gave its blessing Tuesday morning for the school's athletics teams to search for another conference. The board voted Tuesday morning to allow JSU President Don Killingsworth to explore a new league for the Gamecocks' 17 sports teams.
Wellborn’s Jett Smith, a three-time first-team all-state player and 2020 3A lineman of the year in Alabama, announced Monday his commitment to play for JSU. He plans to sign Feb. 3, national signing day.
On the hardwood, JSU’s men defeated Murray State on Thursday and Austin Peay on Saturday. The OVC sports information directors voted Brandon Huffan as the league’s player of the week and newcomer of the week. In wins over Austin Peay and Murray State, Huffman had 36 points, 12 rebounds and eight dunks.
JSU’s women lost to both Murray State and Austin Peay, but picked up a win over Tennessee Tech on Monday.