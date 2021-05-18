JSU softball comes up short in OVC tournament

Good morning, Gamecock fans. It’s time for another edition of The Star’s Jacksonville State newsletter.
JSU’s softball team saw its season come to an end in the Ohio Valley Conference tournament over the weekend. The Gamecocks defeated Austin Peay in an elimination game Friday but later fell to Southeast Missouri. JSU finished the season 24-25. Former Gamecock Hayley Sims, now an assistant coach at Eastern Kentucky, helped the Colonels win the tournament.
JSU’s baseball team lost to Mississippi State on Tuesday after dropping two out of three to Austin Peay over the weekend. The Gamecocks and Govs are tied for fourth place in the conference standings headed into the final weekend of the regular season. JSU hosts Eastern Illinois in a three-game series that starts Thursday and concludes with a doubleheader Friday. Only the top four teams make the conference tournament.