JSU softball clinches third place in ASUN

Good morning, Gamecock fans. It’s time for another edition of The Star’s Jacksonville State newsletter.
JSU’s softball team won two out of three against Austin Peay over the weekend to clinch third place in the ASUN. The Gamecocks will open play in the ASUN tournament today against Austin Peay at 2 p.m.
Kinsey Lane McGinnis, 26, daughter of Jacksonville State softball coach Jana McGinnis, died Sunday at 11:11 a.m.
JSU’s baseball team dropped two of three on the road against Liberty over the weekend. The Gamecocks will be back at home this weekend with a three-game series against Central Arkansas.
Derek Schroeder will take over JSU’s volleyball program after spending the previous six seasons as Mercer's head coach. He also was head coach at Samford during 2008-15.