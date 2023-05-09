 Skip to main content
JSU softball clinches third place in ASUN

Jana McGinnis in front of the scoreboard, which is announcing the new name of Jacksonville State's softball field.

Good morning, Gamecock fans. It’s time for another edition of The Star’s Jacksonville State newsletter.

JSU’s softball team won two out of three against Austin Peay over the weekend to clinch third place in the ASUN. The Gamecocks will open play in the ASUN tournament today against Austin Peay at 2 p.m.