JSU set to join the ASUN Conference

Good morning, Gamecock fans. It’s time for another edition of The Star’s Jacksonville State newsletter.
Jacksonville State is headed to the ASUN Conference beginning July 1, and The Star had plenty of coverage on the move last week.
On the football field, the Gamecocks have started practicing for the spring portion of their schedule. We look at five things to keep in mind as the season draws closer.
Head coach John Grass confirmed last week that Zion Webb will take over for Zerrick Cooper at quarterback this spring after Cooper broke his leg in the fall. The Gamecocks announced Tuesday that Greg Stewart has rejoined the coaching staff and will coach the defensive line.
On the hardwood, JSU’s women had to postpone all of its games last week. The Gamecocks are set to return to action Thursday and are now scheduled to play 11 games in the month of February. JSU’s men lost games to Morehead State on Thursday and Eastern Kentucky on Tuesday.
JSU has announced that its annual softball Fan Day won't be held "out of an abundance of caution" in the COVID-19 pandemic era.