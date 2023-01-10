JSU releases 2023 football schedule

Good morning, Gamecock fans. It’s time for another edition of The Star’s Jacksonville State newsletter.
JSU released its 2023 football schedule Tuesday, and the Gamecocks will play several midweek games.
JSU’s women’s basketball team lost to Lipscomb last Thursday before picking up a win over Queens on Saturday. JSU’s men fell to 0-4 in ASUN play after losing to Bellarmine on Saturday.
JSU’s athletes posted a combined 3.274 grade point average this past fall semester, according to a news release from the school.
JSU radio voice Mike Parris said he was "surprised and shocked” to hear he had been named 2022 Alabama sportscaster of the year by the National Sports Media Association.
JSU has added women's bowling as a varsity sport. The university's Board of Trustees made it official by approving the addition Tuesday at its quarterly meeting.