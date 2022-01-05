JSU re-hires Sigler to football staff

Good morning, Gamecock fans. It’s time for another edition of The Star’s Jacksonville State newsletter.
After losing the ASUN Conference volleyball setter of the year to graduation, Jacksonville State has grabbed the Ohio Valley Conference setter of the year out of the transfer portal. JSU volleyball coach Todd Garvey announced that the Gamecocks have added Claire Ochs, a transfer from Southeast Missouri. She will be a graduate student with one year of eligibility.
Jacksonville State has re-hired Kelvin Sigler as a defensive assistant, according to a source within the football program. Sigler spent four seasons on John Grass' staff at JSU, coaching safeties during 2018-21. He also served as defensive coordinator in 2019-21.
JSU’s women’s basketball team defeated Chattanooga in its final non-conference tune-up last week. The Gamecocks open ASUN Conference play against Bellarmine today. The men’s conference opener was scheduled for Tuesday night, but it has been postponed.