Welcome to The Anniston Star's Jacksonville State sports newsletter, which aims to keep you updated with all of our most recent stories about Gamecocks.
It's gameweek for Jacksonville State, which visits Southeastern Louisiana on Thursday at 7 p.m. This week, head coach John Grass talks kickers, the lack of an early open date in the schedule, and star linebacker Jalen Choice. We even check in with former All-Ohio Valley Conference quarterback Eli Jenkins at a recent weekend football camp.
We'll release this newsletter each Wednesday morning, so you won't miss any of The Star's Jax State coverage.