Greetings, Gamecock fans. JSU is preparing for a big FCS intersectional showdown as No. 4-ranked Eastern Washington visits the 17th-ranked Gamecocks on Saturday. JSU is coming off a strong 41-20 win over rival Chattanooga, which hasn't beaten the Gamecocks since 2011. Head coach John Grass on Monday addressed Saturday's showdown, saying that FCS regular-season matchups don't get much better than this. The JSU pass defense will get tested this week, but veteran cornerback Yul Gowdy is ready.
