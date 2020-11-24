JSU names new weight training and conditioning facility for Green

Good morning, Gamecock fans. It’s time for another edition of The Star’s Jacksonville State newsletter.
JSU named its new weight training and conditioning facility for country music star Riley Green last week. Green, a former JSU quarterback, has played three concerts within the past two years to benefit the Gamecocks' athletics program.
After social media posts surfaced last week, athletics director Greg Seitz said that if the Atlantic Sun Conference is interested in talking to JSU about joining the league, he is willing to listen. He added that JSU is pleased with its current affiliation within the Ohio Valley Conference.
Basketball season starts this week. The JSU men open the season at Alabama on Wednesday at 7 p.m., while the women host Georgia Southern at 2 p.m. Wednesday.